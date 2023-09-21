Could selling sewage save the Salish Sea?

The Legislature and the state Ecology Department are considering taking a page from Washington’s new carbon pricing system and applying it to this other kind of pollution. Should Washington put a price on the nutrients flowing from the region’s 58 sewage treatment plants into the Salish Sea? Decisions on whether to pursue this approach will likely be made during the next three years.

Excess nitrogen from nutrients leads to excess algae. This is a problem for Puget Sound because when algae are clumped together into huge mats on or below the surface, they consume oxygen in the water needed by fish such as salmon.

Ninety-one percent of Puget Sound’s nitrogen comes from natural sources in the ocean and river runoff. The remaining 9% flows from sewage treatment plants, agriculture and stormwater runoff from cities, according to the state Ecology Department. And that 9% is enough to tip Puget Sound’s nitrogen content to dangerous-to-fish levels.

“Many parts of Puget Sound have oxygen levels that fall below the concentrations needed for marine life to thrive and are below our state’s water quality criteria,” said a June ecology department report on a potential nutrient trading program among Puget Sound’s sewage plants.

The report concluded: “Without action, water quality will get worse as the area’s population grows. Ecology believes a nutrient credit trading program could lead to faster reductions in nutrient discharges and a quicker recovery of dissolved oxygen to healthy levels in Puget Sound.”

In 2022, the Legislature allocated $350,000 to the Washington Ecology Department in an appropriations bill to research the idea of a nutrient trading program. The June 2023 report is the result of that work so far.

The report recommends further study and asks the Legislature for money to involve the 58 sewage plants in more research on the feasibility of buying and selling nutrient credits from one another.