As a basketball player at Columbia River High School herself, she would often glance over at the sidelines while playing and cringe. Cheerleaders would sometimes put two fingers behind their heads as part of their routines, pantomiming feathers. She can’t help but laugh a little when she remembers it.



“I saw that many times,” she says. “It was kind of embarrassing.”

Some traditions at the Vancouver high school, like the tomahawk chop, have since disappeared. The inspiration for these changes, however, remains in the school’s mascot: the “Chieftain.” It’s an illustrated profile of an Indigenous man with a feathered headdress that’s been the school’s symbol since the 1960s.



McAllister is Native on her mother’s side, who is Hopi, Blackfeet, Flathead and enrolled in the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation as a member of its Entiat band. While students and administrators often defended the school mascot by explaining it was meant to honor Native people, McAllister couldn’t help but feel differently.



“It doesn't feel like they’re honoring anybody,” she says. “I know that some of them don’t have the right information and don’t know what it means.”



Native mascots of sports team litter American history. As long as they’ve existed, they’ve drawn ire from critics, often Indigenous, although it’s taken years for the movement against these mascots to gain traction. It wasn’t until this past July that the Washington, D.C., professional football team, infamous for its Native mascot (which for decades has been criticized as a racist caricature), conceded after the pressure of a recent campaign against it and agreed to change its name. The decision came in the wake of June protests against police brutality, an extra catalyst for Washington state teams to reassess the racial implications of their Native-related mascots as well.



At least a dozen Washington high schools still have Native sports team mascots. The Washington State Board of Education reported 50 teams were using Native-related names for their mascots — from “Braves” to “Indians” — when the board asked schools to reconsider that practice in 2012.



Each of Katherine’s three siblings, who all graduated from Columbia River High School, voiced their concerns about the "Chieftain" mascot to varying degrees while attending, but had little progress to show for it. The school is also where McAllister's parents met, and her mother, Stacey, remembers a similar discomfort with the mascot when she attended as one of few Native students at Columbia River decades ago.



Students and community members have campaigned against the mascot, starting polls or petitions against it over the past few decades. It’s become a familiar pattern: Criticism of the mascot heats up. The school may promise to improve or quietly cut back its presence in some ways. For example, the “Chieftain” symbol no longer graces the school's front or its website. But the mascot itself survives, unscathed.



The latest petition began circulating in June and has collected over 1,500 signatures. Katherine McAllister, 19, who graduated in 2019, wonders if this moment in history might provide enough of a push to make the change she’s waited for.



“It’s been an issue my whole life,” she says. “It’ll kind of be an issue for the rest of my life if it doesn’t get changed.”