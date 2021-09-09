Resettling Afghan refugees in WA: What’s different this time

Wali Khairzada never intended to stay in the United States.

He grew up in Kabul and moved to the U.S. for college, following in the footsteps of other family members who studied abroad. He planned to return home afterward, but circumstances changed as Afghanistan faced political and social upheaval in the 1970s.

He left his studies at New York University, switching to a less expensive school in New Jersey and working as a dishwasher. He eventually made his way to Seattle, where he has lived since 1981. Khairzada, who knows firsthand what it’s like to leave a life back home, is donating a portion of funds from Kabul, his restaurant in Wallingford, to help those forced to leave Afghanistan and resettle in Washington.

“Nobody in the world wants to leave their country,” he said.

Individuals migrating across the globe after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August are getting resettlement help from groups like World Relief, the International Rescue Committee and Jewish Family Service. Leaders in these organizations have noticed distinct challenges during this wave of immigration because of Washington’s affordable housing crisis and the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

One group helping with resettlement, the Afghan Health Initiative, will receive 10% of the proceeds from Khairzada’s restaurant for a period of time.

Like Khairzada, people can donate money to help incoming refugees. Willing volunteers can also opt for other options, such as providing housing, building welcome kits, becoming cultural companions and buying back-to-school wish list items.

Although he has lived in the U.S. for decades, Khairzada still misses his home.

“A lot,” he said. “We lived in a golden age of Afghanistan.”