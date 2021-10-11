Indigenous families on the epidemic of missing and murdered women

There was a lot of backlash after the media and, more generally, the public responded to Gabby Petito’s disappearance. How did you feel about the response to her disappearance compared with the response to your loved one’s disappearance?

Myrna Cloud (Yakama Nation): Well, of course, I’m a little upset. You can speak and speak and speak and try to speak up for something and then you see something like that. And it’s just, it’s kind of typical. And even though it makes you angry or upset, it’s been like this for years. It’s frustrating because as soon as somebody like that goes missing, they have all this media coverage.

A lot of people do get angry and I try my best not to be angry. Because I do feel bad, of course, I feel bad for her family, ’cause I know the pain they’re going through, I know the hurt. She is a human; we should all feel bad for her. Deep down though, for us, it hurts because we are considered, I guess, not as important. And that’s been going on for thousands of years.

Patricia Whitefoot (Yakama Nation): Every time I learn that someone has been reported missing, I usually say a little prayer for their safe return home to their family. And typically what happens if a person hasn’t returned home after a few days, I begin to relate to their fear.

Even after 33 years, I can still feel that pain that I felt when this happened with my sister. During the time my sister went missing, I began to learn more that Native women weren’t treated as important by the media, by law enforcement and society in general.

Cissy Strong-Reyes (Umatilla Tribe, descendant of Yakama Nation): My heart goes out to the Petito family. I know exactly what they’re feeling in the beginning of not knowing. But I feel that my sister was ignored and so were the other Indigenous women that were found in that same area as Petito was. And I just feel the media forgot that other women of color do matter, too. And it really opened up a feeling of, like, wow I feel for this family, I do, but what about us?

I’m glad my sister has some sort of a little platform that I was able to get for her here where we reside in Toppenish. I just wish we could get that same attention that Gabby did. She didn’t deserve what happened — nobody does. No woman does. But women of color, we deserve the same thing, too.