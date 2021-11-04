WA’s new federal judges signify reversal of Trump-era influence

Why diversify?

According to his advisers, Biden was concerned about Americans’ trust in the judicial system’s ability to rule fairly.

A recent Gallup Poll found that 54% of adults trust the federal judicial branch, a 13-point decline from 2020. U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, who voted to confirm all three judges, recommended them to the Biden administration earlier this year.

From Murray’s perspective, the judges confirmed during the Trump administration fell outside of the mainstream and had inadequate experience to sit on the bench. Trump was more likely than former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George Bush to bring women into the fold, but less so than former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Trump also appointed fewer nonwhite federal judges than Obama, Bush and Clinton.

Murray wants to restore balance in the courts and establish a federal bench that’s representative of people entering the courtroom.

“We have done a very good job of making sure that people in this country will begin to believe again that there is a system of justice that does uphold the rights of everyone, not just the wealthy and connected,” she said. “And that they will be listened to in a court of law in our country.”

The lack of representation of Lin’s professional background and identity on Washington’s federal bench motivated her to apply for the position.

“I didn’t know any lawyers or judges growing up, and in my 25 years as a federal litigator, I never appeared before a judge who looked like me,” she said in an email. “That the overwhelming majority of judges I saw were either former prosecutors or had come from large law firms made it hard for me to ever see myself in that role.”

The judge’s resume, according to a news release from Murray’s office, includes time as a public defender; her work on such equal justice projects at the Michigan Poverty Law Program; and her role as president of the board of directors of the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington. She hopes being welcomed onto the bench will strengthen confidence in the system and encourage people to consider working in law.

“Let’s just say I definitely was not expecting it,” Lin said of her new role. “I never thought that someone with my background and experiences would be selected to be a federal judge.”