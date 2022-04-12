How Afghan and Ukrainian refugee resettlement compares in WA

Kristin Winkel, chief operating officer of Jewish Family Service, said “there is no precedent” for the back-to-back crises. Her organization is one of a few resettlement agencies in Washington that supports displaced people by meeting needs such as housing and food.

Annual refugee admissions into the United States have not exceeded 100,000 since fiscal year 1994, though Americans may see these numbers creep back up after President Joe Biden announced the country would accept up to that many refugees from Ukraine alone. This move follows the resettlement of more than 70,000 Afghan nationals into the U.S., according to a Feb. 19 update from the Department of Homeland Security.

In response to the global events, the U.S. in March granted Ukrainians and Afghans temporary protected status for 18 months. For fiscal year 2023, Washington lawmakers devoted more than $19 million for the state to contract with nonprofits to provide resettlement services.

“It is wonderful that we live in a state that is so welcoming of refugees,” Winkel said.

That hospitable culture is being put to the test in the Evergreen State, which has already played a significant role in resettlement. Washington was among a handful of states that, as of December, had welcomed more than half of the 31,611 Afghan evacuees who left U.S. military sites in the weeks before. Agencies were already navigating their own hurdles, including the pandemic, diminished capacities and hiring obstacles, according to Gov. Jay Inslee’s office.

Now these groups are preparing to to help resettle Ukrainian refugees. Daryl Morrissey, director of refugee resettlement at Lutheran Community Services Northwest, expects this second push to be more manageable: A lot of people will be arriving, he said, but not in such a short window of time.