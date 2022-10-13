Incarcerated Natives gather for first powwow in three years

Restrictions under the pandemic caused an absence of ceremony comparable only to one other period of time since officials in Washington State first allowed them at least 50 years ago: In 2010, the Washington Department of Corrections (WDOC) sharply curtailed the Indigenous faith practices it allowed. At issue were budget cuts and a dispute over whether to allow children to attend powwows.

But the religious rights of Indigenous prisoners are protected under the First Amendment, the American Indian Religious Freedom Act of 1978 and rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court, including the 1979 case Bell v. Wolfish, which found that prisoners "do not forfeit all Constitutional protections by reason of their conviction and confinement in prison.”

Ten tribes petitioned the governor for a reversal of the 2010 policies, but it took over two years for the WDOC to restore Native prisoners’ religious rights.

In the spring of 2010, Galanda helped a Tulalip tribal member regain his job as Native chaplain when the WDOC fired him for trying to bring in tobacco for use during a change-of-seasons ceremony.

At the September powwow, Galanda said his own father had been imprisoned in Washington when his mother was pregnant with him.

Because of that history, Galanda said, the 2010 phone call from a Tulalip tribal attorney asking him to help the fired Native chaplain changed his life and spurred him to form Huy.

“At the time,” Galanda said, “my wife was pregnant with my daughters and I had just started a law firm. We took on this work because it was what Creator asked me to do.”

In the Coast Salish Lushootseed language, “Huy” means “See you again/We never say goodbye.”

Since then, Huy has worked as a watchdog for Indigenous prisoners, winning court battles and appeals across the country and delivering intercessions to the United Nations.

Sometimes, like when heightened COVID restrictions prevented Indigenous sweat lodges, Huy used a softer approach.

“Through diplomacy we were able to work through those things,” Galanda said.

Children were able to attend the event in September because of an agreement Huy forged with prison officials. Huy donated money to cover the cost of additional security needed to hold the event and to pay for the feast.

“In general, Indigenous religious and cultural opportunity is a proven way to allow our relatives to heal and obtain redemption,” Galanda said. “It is also a proven way to reduce infraction and recidivism. So it’s a win-win for everyone involved in corrections to allow our relatives to do what they’ve always done religiously and spiritually."