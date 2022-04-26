Inside Crosscut

A showcase of journalism at Crosscut Festival 2022

At this year’s festival, journalists will interview titans of the industry such as Ezra Klein, Nikole Hannah-Jones, and Carl Bernstein. 

by / April 26, 2022
A crowd watches a journalist conduct an interview onstage

New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie interviews former presidential advisor Valerie Jarrett during the Crosscut Festival in Seattle, May 4, 2019. Most sessions of this year's Festival lineup will be held virtually. (Sarah Hoffman/Crosscut)

The Crosscut Festival, which kicks off in just a couple weeks, is a festival of ideas. We invite leaders, innovators, researchers and storytellers to tangle with some of the most important and vexing issues of the moment in the hopes that these discussions can surface new ways of thinking. It is one of the ways we fulfill the mission here at Cascade Public Media to “inspire a smarter world.”

The festival is also about journalism. You don’t get to the ideas without asking the questions, after all. And in the four times we have staged this event since 2018, I have had the pleasure of watching dozens of talented journalists ask the kind of probing, inventive and deeply informed questions that elicit remarkable responses. 

Seeing a prepared journalist in command of a live conversation is a thing of beauty, a kind of high wire act that, when done masterfully, can feel like a work of art. Nationally renowned journalists from outlets including The New York Times, National Review and Slate have had these kinds of conversations at the festival, as have reporters from our region and those from our own newsroom who moderate the many panels that fill the festival week.

I have an intimate view of what goes into a successful interview at the festival. As the managing editor here, I help identify the journalists that we bring into the festival, and I work with events director Jake Newman on the incredibly difficult, but crucial, task of pairing them with the right guest. I help some of the Crosscut journalists who are taking the virtual stage with their research and I edit scripts. (And I listen to every one of the interviews as I produce them for later release on the Crosscut Talks podcast). Still, even with my hands deep in the sausage-making, I encounter unexpected surprises and revelations. It is journalism in real time, and it is what makes the festival my favorite week of the year. 

Article continues below

Related Stories

This year, more than any of the others, journalism is truly on display at the festival. Among the guests on our keynote track are three journalists who are no strangers to the spotlight, but who are likely more comfortable asking the questions. This means that in addition to seeing journalists at work, festivalgoers will have a chance to delve into the motivations, aims and challenges at the root of some of the most impactful American journalism of the past century.

These guests include famed Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein, who will be talking about the roots of his craft and the relationship between journalism and democracy; Nikole Hannah-Jones, who will take the stage at Town Hall to discuss how journalism can serve as a corrective to the industry’s earlier drafts of history; and Ezra Klein, who through his New York Times podcast has become one of the greatest interviewers working in the news business right now. 

I have the pleasure, and slight horror, of sitting in the interviewer’s seat for the Klein session, which will take place virtually on Thursday, May 5, at 5 p.m. As of this moment, I have no idea what I am going to ask him. I have a lot of research and scripting in my future, as well as a couple of sleepless nights and, hopefully, a revelation or two.

About the Authors & Contributors