Mayor Jenny Durkan said last month that the 72-hour limit would return on April 1, just over a year since its pause. Businesses are reopening, said her one-sentence announcement, and as those businesses return to normal, so too must the space around them.

There will be a "a period of education" in the coming days, said Rachel Schulkin, spokesperson for Durkan. "After that period, the City will then start to enforce with citations," said Schulkin.

With the return to parking enforcement comes a now-familiar pandemic-era tension, with logistical and philosophical hurdles for Seattle as it seeks a return to “normal.” Like the eviction moratoriums or temporary hotel-based housing, finding the best way to back out of the pause on parking enforcement poses deep challenges.

For one, many advocates view the prepandemic normal of occasionally scattering RVs as neither proper nor effective. As it relates to housing and homelessness, in particular, Seattle was under a state of emergency even before COVID-19, raising the question of why it makes sense to return to the past on actions related to homelessness.

“COVID has provided us with many other ways of doing business,” said the Rev. Bill Kirlin-Hackett, who helps lead a team of people who do outreach to people living in vehicles, helping them get their tabs up to date, make repairs when necessary and maybe find somewhere more permanent to live. “Why would we go back to 72-hour movement when it’s going to be next to impossible for people who’ve been in one place for more than 12 months to move? Many of these vehicles aren’t going to start…. But more than that, isn’t there a better way?”

At the same time, the temporary measures put into place at a time of great uncertainty pose their own problems. The lifting of the 72-hour parking limit may have spared people parking tickets as they stayed home and halted the semiregular scattering of RVs. But without better alternatives, said Erin Goodman, executive director of SoDo Business Improvement Area, the permanence of the RVs in SoDo has created tension in the neighborhood, leading to more conflict and complaints.

“When you had the rules in place and everybody sort of moved, there was not this sort of tension we’re dealing with now,” she said. “We’ve had RVs who haven’t had to move for over a year and they’re a little territorial.”

Schulkin of the mayor's office said the 72-hour rule is intended to promote transit use while also improving access to businesses. "Reinstating the 72-hour rule can help promote mobility and the regular operations of the right-of-way," she said.

Lampi hears the complaints of the businesses in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood and he gets it. “I can understand the neighbors’ complaints, completely,” he said, standing in a sunbeam in front of his blue and white motorhome, a line of cars, vans and other RVs where people sleep stretching down the block in both directions. “But it’s a bigger problem than what it might appear. It’s not a simple problem. Every single person down here has a story.”