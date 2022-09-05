Now, you can explore space-time from the Hanford nuclear site

At the LIGO Exploration Center, your ears become an example of how to map the location of a black hole a billion light-years away. The facility invites kids to find out how gravitational waves work by wiggling a 25-foot-long Slinky. “Even when playing, they’ll still learn,” said Cassidy Eassa, science educator at the LIGO Exploration Center.

This 25-foot-long giant slinky shows how waves travel through space, including how wiggling at the source can affect them. The idea is that kids can intuitively pick up some physics just by playing around. (John Stang for Crosscut) ​​​

“Not many places have the science and outreach happening in the same place,” she said.

The LIGO Exploration Center’s dozens of exhibits help translate Nobel Prize-winning research and discoveries.

So what are gravitational waves and a LIGO?

Albert Einstein mathematically wove space and time together in 1916 when he theorized that massive objects can warp and curve the linked "space-time." In his theory of general relativity, gravitational waves are a property of space-time and can vibrate in a way vaguely similar to ripples sent out when a rock splashes into a pond. Instead of movement on the water’s surface, think of those waves rippling out three-dimensionally in countless directions. In outer space, those "rocks" could be stellar explosions, dying stars collapsing or black holes and neutron stars circling each other.

Enter Kip Thorne, a physicist at California Institute of Technology in the late 1960s, when he first pondered how to detect gravitational waves. Caltech and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology built two LIGO observatories, at Hanford and Livingston, Louisiana, to study them. Both locations are isolated, flat places with few outside vibrations. In fact, both sites spent years tweaking their instruments to nullify the effects of those few outside vibrations before going on online in 2002.

LIGO interferometers shoot an infrared laser beam about the diameter of a car headlight at an angled piece of polished glass, which splits the light beam in two directions. The split beams are then further reflected to travel over 2.5 miles down two huge vacuum tubes, hitting mirrors at the end to bounce back. If everything is perfect, every bit of light returns to the laser. But if a gravitational wave jiggles the mirror microscopically at a subatomic scale, some laser light goes in another direction to be caught and studied.