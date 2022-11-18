‘I don't want to die at school’: Ingraham shooting prompts protest

Criminology researchers in an article for The Conversation reported that despite the increase in school security measures nationwide since the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado, including clear backpacks, metal detectors and cameras, incidents involving shootings at schools have been on the rise nationwide, reaching more than 250 incidents nationwide in 2021 and in 2022, up from 114 incidents in 2020.

This is despite a reported decrease in students who self-report carrying weapons. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, students who report carrying a weapon anywhere – not just in school – decreased nationally from 17% in 2009 to 13% in 2019. The national statistic for high school students who reported carrying a weapon on school property also decreased during that time period from 6% to 3%.

Federal law requires schools to report weapons incidents each year. During the 2019-2020 school year, 2,400 public school students from kindergarten through 12th grade were reported to have possessed firearms at schools in the United States.

But there is no national consensus on a solution. According to a recent poll by the Pew Research Center, while 63% of parents nationwide believe that greater mental health support in schools would be an effective way to combat school violence, parents are split over the effectiveness of measures such as increased police presence in schools or banning assault weapons.

But that same survey, conducted a few months after the shooting in Uvalde, showed that 19% of parents are “extremely worried” about a shooting happening at their children’s schools.

Seattle Superintendent Jones announced at last week’s meeting that the district was convening a safety and security audit of all schools; a community action team involving Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz and Mayor Bruce Harrell; and a council that will focus on student mental health.

Students are looking for more concrete solutions. The rally at City Hall on Monday was organized by the Seattle Student Union, a districtwide coalition of students, and Ingraham For Gun Safety, which was a school club that existed before the shooting.

Student organizers called for increasing the number of mental health professionals in Seattle schools to one for every 200 students; a required student class on mental health; greater support of programs that address inequities in education; and increased security without the use of police officers.