Two Seattle Asian American community newspapers go out of print

Deciding to move online

Ng recalled one person crying when he learned of the plans to shut down print, a reaction that seems to speak to the general sentiment among readers and community members. Accompanying that disappointment, however, is understanding.

Paper isn’t always easy to operate because it can be expensive, said Tony Au, who has known Ng for decades.

Ng also said print is less popular among younger readers.

More than 80% of people in the 18-to-29 age group prefer to get their news from digital devices, compared to 25% of people ages 65 and up, according to a 2022 Pew Research Center survey. More than 10% of people in the older age group said they prefer print publications, a larger percentage than in any of the younger groups.

Older readers’ reliance on papers may be more than a simple matter of preference.

“A lot of people still depend on papers … It’s very convenient for the elderly,” Au said, noting older people don’t always have computer access.

The number of people aged 65 and older who have a broadband connection at home has generally trended upward since the early 2000s, according to the Pew Center. As of 2021, 64% of people in this demographic reported having home internet access, less than younger demographics (including 70% of people 18-29, 86% of people 30-49 and 79% of people 50-64).

Dr. Ming Xiao, who has advertised her chiropractic office in the Seattle Chinese Post, regularly read the paper.

“They gave us a great value,” she said, adding she received the paper weekly at her office. “Every week, when I get the Seattle Chinese Post, I’ll read through it quickly and get all the news.”