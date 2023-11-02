WA’s new drug law could help needle exchanges — or restrict them

Warne, whose son is in recovery from opioid use, also has friends who’ve died of overdose. She strongly believes that the new state law making drug possession and public use a misdemeanor will help push people into treatment. Though she’s skeptical of harm reduction, she acknowledges that Willapa Behavioral Health’s additional services are helpful. “If they’re trying to get people engaged with going to detox and treatment, that should be the objective,” she said.

Walla Walla has generally been supportive of Blue Mountain, but a satellite site in the Tri-Cities was forced to leave its building in Pasco after Franklin County commissioners voted to evict them in 2019. The site has moved several times amid controversy stoked by local businesses upset with public drug use. Blue Mountain now operates out of a site in Kennewick, in Benton County. It also has a small syringe service facility in Clarkston, in Asotin County, which has so far avoided controversy.

In addition to evicting Blue Mountain, the Franklin County Council debated putting restrictions on the Kennewick syringe exchange, including a requirement that each syringe be labeled with the Blue Mountain logo and limiting opening times to daylight hours. After Blue Mountain threatened legal action, the Council declined to pass the restrictions.

Mecham, the director of Willapa Behavioral Health, is concerned about a provision in the state drug possession law that could allow local jurisdictions to put limits on harm reduction programs. Until recently, the legal status of syringe exchanges has been somewhat tenuous in Washington.

A 1992 ruling by the Washington State Supreme Court, Spokane County Health District v. Brockett , established the legality of harm reduction efforts. But there had never been a state law authorizing syringe exchanges until the new drug possession law passed this year, which includes a provision allowing public health organizations to distribute “syringe equipment, smoking equipment, or drug testing equipment.”

However, the same bill also includes language stating, “Nothing in this chapter shall be construed to prohibit cities or counties from enacting laws or ordinances relating to the establishment or regulation of harm reduction services concerning drug paraphernalia.”

Maroon says his organization’s attorneys advised Blue Mountain that the regulations proposed in Kennewick were discriminatory and wouldn’t hold up in court. “They said you’re regulating this in a way you're not regulating anything else in the county.”

Mecham says previous interactions with the Grays Harbor County Council have led her organization to be cautious about starting any new programs. “The community already doesn’t want us there,” she said, “and if we go handing out smoking supplies, I don’t know how they would feel about it.”

Cody Maine, a paramedic with the Walla Walla Fire Department, grew up in a small, conservative community in rural Idaho and has seen the ravages of the fentanyl epidemic firsthand. “It used to be that you could go weeks or months without ever hearing about Narcan [a brand name of naloxone] being given,” Maine said. “But within the last year, we’re seeing multiple overdoses per day.”

While his conservative views first led him to see the distribution of naloxone as condoning drug use, Maine now sees it as an essential tool of public safety, like a fire extinguisher. “My professional duty, and my department’s mission, says that we protect life and property,” he said.

Though he’s skeptical of Blue Mountain’s harm reduction efforts, he’s seeing positive benefits at the site, especially in wound care, which reduces trips to emergency rooms. “There’s certainly awesome knowledge that these nurses have in a clinical setting that’s super-helpful for people dealing with those types of abscesses,” he said. “You’re actually enabling somebody to stay more independent.”

He notes, however, a lack of low-barrier permanent supportive housing in Walla Walla, something that Maroon and his staff also point to as exacerbating the overdose crisis. In addition, one hospital in Walla Walla has closed; there’s no psychiatrist in town specializing in youth care; and the nearest detox facility is two hours away.

Maroon says rural areas and small cities have been neglecting health care and the overdose crisis, pointing to a Washington State University study that found that life expectancy is lower in Eastern Washington than in the rest of the state. “We have more than 200 nonprofits in Walla Walla because a lot of us are doing the work of the local government,” he said.

Mike Nichols, who comes to Blue Mountain regularly to get smoking supplies, drop off a friend’s used needles and receive medical care, is grateful for the services the health hub provides. He’s effusive in his praise as he grabs a box of naloxone and heads back out to the streets of Walla Walla where he’s survived for many years. “I’d do anything I can do to help this nonprofit,” he said, “because they’ve done so much for me in my life.”