Washington caps insulin costs at $35/month. More reforms may come

After scientific experimentation on animals isolated the cause of diabetes in the pancreas, surgeon Frederick Banting and his assistant, Charles Best, successfully harvested insulin from the pancreas of a dog for the first time. In 1922, insulin was injected into its first patient, 14-year-old Leonard Thompson, stabilizing his blood sugar levels. It wasn’t long before pharmaceutical giants like Eli Lilly and the company now known as Novo Nordisk began commercially manufacturing the drug, which the American Diabetes Association would go on to describe as “a medical marvel in the world of diabetes.” Insulin revolutionized diabetes treatment and helped people with the chronic illness stay alive.

But as insulin manufacturing has grown into a global business, companies that produce it have moved away from the initial intent that it be widely accessible, and prices for the drug have risen exponentially. As recently as 2020, Washingtonians with diabetes reported major challenges in gaining consistent access to the drug, with costs reaching hundreds of dollars for a 30-day supply.

Today Keiser says she hears different stories from patients, who can now afford the drugs they need to stay alive. But she said more policies should be implemented to broaden access even further, and sees a model in a Minnesota policy, Alec’s Law. Named for Alec Smith, a 26-year-old who died from insulin rationing, the law mandates that eligible people have access to a 30-day emergency supply of insulin for $35. Less than a year since that law went into effect in 2021, the Minnesota Pharmacy Board reported that 465 people had used it to obtain emergency supplies of insulin.

While these policies make insulin more accessible, variations in health insurance plans mean not everyone in states with price caps has universal access to $35 insulin supplies. Sarro, who on top of managing her daughter’s diabetes care has experience filling insulin prescriptions in her role as a pharmacy technician, said that red tape remains for some patients.

A year ago when the $35 cap was already in place, Sarro said her pharmacy tried to fill an insulin prescription for a patient insured under military provider TriCare. The patient was charged hundreds of dollars. “They had filled at our pharmacy before no problem, so we called insurance to see what the issue was and remind them that our state limits patient out-of-pocket,” she said.

She and her co-workers were told that because the patient’s insurance allowed the prescription to be filled for under $35 via mail-order pharmacy or at the closest military base, the plan could charge full price if the patient filled the prescription at a local pharmacy instead. “I told the patient to call and request an override for a one-time fill at a lower dose due to medical need,” Sarro said.

She also said that insurance changes would sometimes result in patients being forced to shift from one insulin formulation to another. “So you get switched between Humalog and NovoLog, even though each works a bit differently in each diabetic so it can cause instability for weeks and/or months as the patient and doctor fiddle with the ratios to get the correct formulation,” she said.

In the upcoming 2024 legislative session, Keiser will introduce a bill, modeled on Alec’s Law, that will solve problems like the one Sarro’s patient encountered.

Keiser is also planning to sponsor a measure applying cost-sharing rules like the ones in her insulin legislation to epinephrine auto-injectors, which are used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions and which public schools require families to provide, despite their expense. Epinephrine, said Keiser, is in some ways like insulin: “It’s a very old drug. It isn’t all that expensive in itself, but the mechanics of injecting it are what causes ridiculous prices,” she said. Her proposed bill would cap the price at $60 for a two-pack of the auto-injectors, which currently cost about $300.

Keiser said she has no expectation that the federal government would provide a solution to offset the cost of high drug prices to consumers. And in the absence of that, she said, “We have to do it ourselves.”