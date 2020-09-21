Two decades later, I cannot emulate many of RBG’s extraordinary qualities. Of course, I am not her equal in law, or strategy. But in other things, too, I fall short. I try to share her deep sense of collegiality — her commitment to the meaning, and not only the surface, of etiquette — but I don’t always succeed. I cannot even aspire to her sense of style. Justice Ginsburg’s chambers were light, airy and modern, full of abstract art and gifts from friends and family — a form of design rebellion against the tome-lined mahogany shelves of the prototypical jurist. Meanwhile, I am plotting to replace our Ikea sectional. And I still lack her appreciation for opera. My year, she took the four of us clerks to a matinée of Aida, and the only part I truly enjoyed was seeing how much the justice enjoyed it.

But in important respects, I have absorbed deep and important lessons from RBG. She took joy in her life, despite legal and personal setbacks, and I try to do the same. This weekend, rather than stewing over social media or stress-eating brownies, I went swimming in Lake Washington and had a great time with my friends and family. (If I happened to eat a brownie or two, that was just a coincidence.) And, like her, I aspire to find meaning in my life through public service. This week, I am thrilled to welcome a new class to the University of Washington School of Law, where I teach.

We cannot all be as extraordinary as RBG. That, after all, is not how statistics work. But she dedicated her time with us toward creating a better world for everyone. And in doing that, she stayed focused on the tasks at hand. She did not panic. Each of us can try to live up to that.