Wolfe is based in London now but has traveled widely to study how urban character is understood in different communities. And his ideas and examples are beautifully illustrated by his color photographs of street details and case studies of do’s and don’ts. He writes about developments that have turned into civic fights, citing companies like Apple that have made a goal in some cities — Stockholm and Melbourne are two examples — to attempt to privatize the public square for their own business needs, prompting community pushback. We’ve seen versions of this in Seattle, from Amazon in South Lake Union and the mall at Westlake, where public space has been commercialized or privatized by large companies.

The funny thing is, when you travel you can tell when a city has genuine character and when it doesn’t, when it feels unique or neglected, or globalized. Some of this is subjective, but not all of it. The dominance of national and international chain stores in some places is often an indicator of homogenization. But some international companies and chains can be better integrated when, for example, they adapt existing infrastructure, such as Starbucks setting up in a historic storefront on a high street, or high-tech companies occupying Georgian buildings along the Thames.

One of the best lines in Wolfe’s book comes from his Bulgarian handyman, who said, “Everywhere there is home, work, food. Each place, they mostly have the same things, but what changes is which one of these is better.” The key is how close observations can translate into “better.” It really depends on local needs, local traditions, habits and history — none of which exists in a static environment. And, as Jane Jacobs later observed, the best cities are those that work best for the most people. The measuring sticks are pretty simple and commonsense, but they need to be used.

Seattle past and present, illustrated

Along the lines of ferreting out city detail to help us understand our city better comes Secret Seattle (Seattle Walk Report): An Illustrated Guide to the City’s Offbeat and Overlooked History Susanna Ryan. It’s a sequel to her first book, Seattle Walk Report. Ryan is a pure Seattle nerd who loves exploring the city in its finest grain detail. She composed the book with her black and white illustrations, a bit reminiscent of Lynda Barry’s classic style, but uniquely her own, with puns included. Ryan scours the city for obscure locations — parks and stairways and cemeteries — cataloging the history of what she sees with prodigious research. Her subjects are often completely unexpected: the history of coal chute manufacturers, including “The Most Exciting Coal Chute on Capitol Hill!” Or local brick makers. Or the symbols on manhole covers. Or the “illuminating” history of Seattle’s “cluster” streetlights, which can still be seen in Pioneer Square. These things can set off personal reveries. Reading her book, I found myself contemplating my granny’s coal chute and coal room in the basement of her Mount Baker home. As kids we used to hide in there — it was pitch black when the door was shut. Now I want to go see who made the chute!

Out of this seemingly random medley of fascinations comes background on the city’s utility history, its energy history, and our ability — thanks to the ice sheet that once covered the landscape — to rebuild Seattle in brick after the Great Fire of 1889 burned our wooden commercial district to the ground. And it’s all presented with her wonderful drawings and infectious curiosity. These is no detail too small, no corner of the city she is not interested in poking her nose into. You’ll find interesting anecdotes too, like how Ray Charles and Quincy Jones first met on Jackson Street, or a quick guide to terra cotta figures on Seattle buildings, the occasion for one of her best puns dubbing a chamber of commerce façade as the “Seattle Frieze.”