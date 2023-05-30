Bernton returned to Afghanistan in 2012 and continued to cover both the war and PARSA’s efforts over the years, as well as one of the issues that has amounted to a new, urgent crisis in the country: the draconian effect that Taliban control has had on women and girls.

Listen to Crosscut Reports on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon or wherever you get your podcasts.

Now, even as the Taliban regime’s severe restrictions have sought to remove girls and women from public schools and public life, Gustavson has continued PARSA’s work, helping launch new efforts to run classrooms out of people’s homes.

For this episode of Crosscut Reports, host Sara Bernard also talks with Bernton about his own experience reporting in Afghanistan, and why now is not the time — for him, anyway — to forget these stories or America’s promises to the Afghan people.