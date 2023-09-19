Podcast | Stressors push WA nurses to leave their jobs behind

Today, some of these nurses have left the field completely due to mounting pressures that were exacerbated by the pandemic – but had existed long before.

Freelance reporter Megan Burbank talked to several former nurses in Washington about the stressors that led them to leave their field for new career paths like massage therapy and web development.

In this episode of Crosscut Reports, host Maleeha Syed talks with Burbank about what drew these nurses to the field; what pushed them out; and how their lives have changed for the better since leaving.