She began to receive money through the program, but as these funds started coming in, she stopped getting payments from her exes altogether.

This was thanks to a Washington policy which intercepts child support to families on TANF – a common practice in most states. Washington lawmakers are pushing a bill that would redirect a portion of future payments back to these individuals.

In this episode, we speak with Crosscut’s Brandon Block about his reporting on Washington’s interception of child support, including why it happens and how it affects families like Amy’s.