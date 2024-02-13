House Bill 2114 would cap rent and fee increases to 7 percent in a 12-month period and prevent landlords from raising rent at all in the first year of a resident’s tenancy. In certain cases, it would also require landlords to give six months’ notice of rent increases.

In this episode of Crosscut Reports, host Maleeha Syed speaks with Kerri Burnside, a Bellingham resident and supporter of HB 2114, about how sudden and severe rent increases have affected her life and community.

Then, Michele Thomas from the Washington Low Income Housing Alliance shares details about the bill, the hurdles it faces, and why she believes it’s needed right now.