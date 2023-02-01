People living and working in the towns of Hoquiam and Aberdeen, for instance, are beset by the prohibitive costs of flood insurance and building requirements, making economic recovery an even greater challenge.

That may soon change with a recent infusion of federal money that may allow these towns to build a multimillion-dollar levee. Advocates say the levee will help these towns stay above water, literally but also economically.

For this episode of the Crosscut Reports podcast, host Sara Bernard talks with reporter Hannah Weinberger about her recent trip to Grays Harbor, where she talked to the community members most affected by flooding and to the people who hope to change the fortunes of these coastal communities.