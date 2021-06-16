This time last year, the streets of Seattle — as in so many other cities across the nation — were filled with protesters calling for an end to racist policing. The anti-racist movement spread from there, hitting pretty much every institution in the country.

Subscribe to Crosscut Talks on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or Podbean.

Promises of change flooded social media, coming from business leaders, nonprofit organizations, professional sports leagues and city leaders.

But where are we now? That is a question that former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin and organizer Shaun Scott are actively contemplating and one that they discuss with Northwest Newsmakers host Monica Guzman for our latest episode of the Crosscut Talks episode.