The television host shares his ideal last meal and serves behind-the-scenes details from Nickelodeon and the Food Network.

Season
5
 ,
Episode
22
 / August 1, 2023
Marc Summers and Rachel Belle at the Crosscut Festival

Host Rachel Belle interviews Marc Summers, known as the host of game show Double Dare, during a live taping of the Your Last Meal podcast at Crosscut Festival, Friday, May 5, 2023. (Caean Couto for Crosscut)

Marc Summers, best known for his role as host of the 1980s Nickelodeon game show Double Dare and host of the Food Network’s Unwrapped, actually launched his career doing magic tricks.

Summers shared this fun fact, and a whole lot more, with Rachel Belle, host of Your Last Meal — a James Beard Award finalist for Best Podcast — during a live taping at the Crosscut Ideas Festival in May.

For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, Belle and Summers dig into the actor’s lifetime love of show business, how he snagged the job hosting the beloved Nickelodeon show (plus what that legendary slime was really made of), and why Summers decided to share his OCD diagnosis in the late 1990s.

This conversation was recorded on May 5, 2023.

