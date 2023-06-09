Crosscut Talks

Podcast | Working toward an end to the fentanyl crisis

Three advocates weigh in on the rising threat of the synthetic opioid — and what policymakers can do to fight it.

 / June 12, 2023
Three people sitting on a stage conversing

From left: senior vice president for safety and quality for the Washington State Hospital Association Darcy Jaffe; drug policy advocate Julian Saucier; and strategic advisor of public health for Seattle and King County Brad Finegood answer questions during their “Fentanyl’s Fatal Fallout” session at the Crosscut Ideas Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Amanda Snyder/Crosscut)

Seattle is in the midst of a fentanyl crisis. Of the 310 overdose deaths recorded in the city in 2022, more than half were from the powerful synthetic opioid. And we are not alone.

For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast we are talking about the crisis afflicting cities across the country with three advocates for public health and safety.

Journalist Andrew Engelson speaks about the rising threat of fentanyl with Brad Finegood of Public Health for Seattle and King County; Darcy Jaffe, senior vice president of safety and quality for the Washington State Hospital Association; and Julian Saucier, who works to support organizations and coalitions impacted by the criminal justice system.

The trio challenges listeners to think of the issue as a health crisis rather than a matter of morality. And they identify three key areas policy-makers and the government should be focused on to help bring it to an end.

This conversation took place May 6, 2023. 

