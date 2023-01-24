Growing up between the suburban and urban areas of the South Puget Sound region, Lawrence had little exposure to the outdoors growing up. Now his love of fly fishing has led him to more outdoor pursuits – such as mushroom foraging, gardening and hunting – and a role as an advocate for a life that is more connected to nature.

Subscribe to the Out & Back podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon or wherever you listen.

For this episode of the Out & Back podcast, host Alison Mariella Désir talks with Lawrence about his journey to the outdoors, his passion for cooking and his vision of liberation and self-sufficiency for Black people.

Then he gives Désir her first fly fishing lesson, leading the city-loving host to consider a different life.