Your Last Meal | Comedian Heather McMahan says side dishes = best dishes

Atlanta is home to Buford Highway, an off-the-beaten-path culinary wonderland featuring 100 immigrant-owned restaurants, representing more than 20 countries.



Atlanta-based Food & Wine senior writer Jennifer Zyman joins the show to share the history and highlights of Buford Highway, like Plaza Fiesta, a huge Mexican marketplace where you can taste the latest Mexican TikTok trends.



And Heather and I chat about her huge, elaborate, Italian wedding cake and the tradition of assembling it in front of guests at the reception.



Follow along on Instagram!

Subscribe to Your Last Meal on Apple Podcasts or Spotify .