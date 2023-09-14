Your Last Meal | Ron Upshaw & Don O’Neill prove opposites attract
Ron likes fancy food and cocktails, Don prefers pizza and a beer, but their differences are key to the former Seattle radio hosts' professional success.
Ron Upshaw and Don O’Neill are longtime radio partners who spent decades moving around the country together, hosting all kinds of big-market radio shows. And YLM host Rachel Belle was a part of The Ron & Don Show on KIRO Radio for a decade!
Ron and Don have worked together since they were teenagers, in all sorts of professions. What keeps two people working together for 40 years? We will discuss!
Don adores cherry pie, so I chat with a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Traverse City, Michigan, who is trying to reclaim his hometown’s lost Guinness World Record by making the world’s largest cherry pie.
And could you make it through a 50-course dinner? We’ll talk about the pros and cons of fancy tasting menus with food writer Charmaine Mok.
