Your Last Meal | Rachel Belle reveals the food her family invented

Host Rachel Belle was a guest on the show and this week we are bringing you that episode! After interviewing thousands of people in her career as a broadcast journalist, food and culture writer and podcast host, Rachel takes a break from asking questions and gets to answer some!

Rachel tells Margie about the food her family invented and sold in the 1980s, the most memorable dish from her childhood, how she got her start as a journalist and why “anticipation” will always be the most delicious ingredient.

Subscribe to Your Last Meal on Apple Podcasts or Spotify .

Follow along on Instagram!