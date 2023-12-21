Your Last Meal

Your Last Meal | Rachel Belle reveals the food her family invented

In an interview with her kindred-spirit English podcast Desert Island Dishes, Rachel shares the foods that shaped her life.

Season
1
 ,
Episode
171
 / December 21, 2023
A collab with podcast Desert Island Dishes hosted by Margie Nomura

Across the pond, in a country far, far away (um, England), Your Last Meal has a podcast cousin! On each episode of Desert Island Dishes, chef and host Margie Nomura asks her guests about the dishes that have shaped their lives, including the last dish they’d eat before being cast off to the desert island.  

Host Rachel Belle was a guest on the show and this week we are bringing you that episode! After interviewing thousands of people in her career as a broadcast journalist, food and culture writer and podcast host, Rachel takes a break from asking questions and gets to answer some! 

Rachel tells Margie about the food her family invented and sold in the 1980s, the most memorable dish from her childhood, how she got her start as a journalist and why “anticipation” will always be the most delicious ingredient.  

Rachel Belle is the host and creator of Your Last Meal, a James Beard Award finalist for Best Podcast, and editor-at-large at Crosscut and KCTS 9.