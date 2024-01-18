Your Last Meal | For journalist Audie Cornish, cooking is romance

Food is tightly woven into Audie & her husband’s love story, and for the first time ever she talks about him in an interview!

Audie remembers all the meals her now-husband, Theo Emory, cooked for her when they started dating 20 years ago. Eager to recreate The Newlywed Game, host Rachel Belle calls Theo to see what he remembers making, what he thinks Audie would choose for her last meal and much more.

And Rachel chats with NPR senior producer, and Audie’s former All Things Considered colleague, Melissa Gray about her cookbook All Cakes Considered.

