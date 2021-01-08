Washington state lawmakers look for ways to limit armed militias

Three Percent of Washington, a far-right paramilitary organization, had announced plans to occupy the Legislative Building here in advance of the Legislature convening next Tuesday. But the group on Thursday canceled those plans after the incursions onto government property in D.C. and Olympia.

Even before this week’s events, key legislators said they would consider a handful of bills tightening state legal restrictions on groups carrying weapons in public. Their moves aim to address the proliferation of assault-rifle-carrying vigilantes who have become increasingly commonplace at Black Lives Matter demonstrations and on the Capitol steps.

State Rep. Tana Senn, D-Mercer Island, is preparing to introduce legislation she contends would be both constitutional and helpful, and would revive Washington’s longstanding bans on private militias.

Washington, like many states, has laws against forming private military organizations. But police rarely enforce the laws, in part because the statutes are widely viewed by police and prosecutors as unenforceable, InvestigateWest reported last month .

Racial justice demonstrators spent months in 2020 voicing concerns to little result about intimidation and the danger of mass violence, even as some armed groups have turned increasingly belligerent across the Northwest. In December, for example, far-right protesters broke into the Oregon State Capitol. Senn and several other Washington lawmakers are proposing restrictions that could, if enforced, constrain paramilitary groups.

"I think people are looking to the Legislature like, ‘How can this stand? How are you OK with people following around peaceful demonstrators with weapons drawn?’ ” Senn said. “We need to protect our citizens. We need to protect the First Amendment. We need to protect democracy."

Senate Law and Justice Committee Chair Jamie Pedersen, a Seattle Democrat whose committee would likely need to bless any changes like those Senn is proposing, told InvestigateWest in November that he doubts a law criminalizing intimidation by armed, organized groups could pass constitutional muster, predicting it could “do more harm than good.” However, Pedersen said on Tuesday that he would support new restrictions on gun possession at protests or near the Capitol.

In the early 2000s, Senn advocated the state’s civil disorder training law, which criminalizes training others to use bombs, firearms or “any device” capable of causing significant injury during a violent disturbance such as a riot. That law, Senn said, aimed at preventing training camps run by violent white supremacist groups in Idaho, such as Aryan Nations, from crossing into Washington.

Senn hopes to reinvigorate existing restrictions on paramilitary groups through a bill that would make it a felony to menace others as part of an armed group. Senn’s bill, which is currently being drafted, would amend existing law to criminalize threatening, organized conduct.

“The bill basically says if you are brandishing a weapon in order to intimidate, and you’re with one or more other person, then you are engaging in civil disorder activities,” Senn said.