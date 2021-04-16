Inside Washington’s $328M push to prevent disastrous wildfires

Unprecedented investment

Most of the money, though, will go toward firefighting, which would receive 56% of the new funding. Protection is a pressing concern, as about 951,000 homes in Washington sit near forests threatened by wildfire.

The most endangered communities lie in a swath extending from Spokane southwest to the Columbia River, and then running north past Wenatchee into the Methow Valley. Much of Central and Eastern Washington, in other words, where summer fires have become a constant.

“Fire season is unfortunately becoming the fifth season,” Paul Jewell, a lobbyist for the Washington State Association of Counties, told the Senate Ways and Means Committee. During the same hearing, Laura Osiadacz, a Kittitas County Commissioner and volunteer firefighter, described fire as “literally an annual event” on the east side of the Cascades.

Washington state firefighters rely on Cold War-vintage surplus equipment, making fast and decisive firefighting difficult. As envisioned in the legislation, $35 million a year will be spent to build up the state’s wildland firefighting force by more than 100 firefighters — and 20 bulldozers — and bring it into the 21st century.

The bill would see the Department of Natural Resources’ fleet of Vietnam War-vintage helicopters upgraded — two of the Hueys would be set up, for the first time, to fight fire at night — and reinforced by new fixed-wing aircraft. One of the planes, a Pilatus PC-12, would fly high-speed detection missions searching for fires with infrared sensors. The expansion is expected to cost $14 million in 2023, and then about $3.3 million a year going forward.

Another $1.25 million a year would pay for a camera system to replace the fire lookouts that generations ago spent the summers living atop dozens of Washington peaks. The lookout system has been dismantled over the past 25 years without replacement. Under the bill, the Department of Natural Resources would place cameras on mountaintops to watch state lands prone to lightning strikes and human-caused fires.

Those investments aren’t a signal that Washington is poised to return to putting out all fires everywhere, the strategy that landed the state and much of the West in its current predicament, said Baker of the Washington Environmental Coalition. The aim, she said, is to effectively fight the fires that must be fought while shaping the forests and communities near them to thrive with fire.

“A couple decades down the line, I would hope to see fires on the landscape that aren’t affecting people and are in keeping with the character of the ecosystems,” Baker said.

Thanks to the legislation, crews made up of inmates from state prisons would also, for the first time, be paid more than a pittance for their time on the fire lines. Department of Corrections-staffed crews, which amount to 330 firefighters, would be paid at least minimum wage for their work.

Beyond that, the Department of Natural Resources is expected to create a firefighting crew comprised of people who learned the trade while incarcerated. The 20-person crew would work year-round rehabbing state forests and conducting controlled burns between fire seasons.

Unity in Olympia, at least for a moment

Addressing the House on March 9, Springer told his colleagues that waiting for Mother Nature to deliver deeper snows or wetter summers was “delusion.” A plan is needed, he argued, and the one Franz brought forward is it.

While legislators dickered over aspects of the bill, not one ultimately voted against it.

In a legislative session that has seen the Republican minority complain helplessly as Democrats acted on nearly all of their environment-related priorities, the fire bill was exceptional. Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley, described the bill as the most important piece of legislation to pass through the Legislature this session other than the pandemic relief package.

Legislative Republicans loudly praised the Department of Natural Resources — which often serves as a foil for the GOP, and timberland Democrats — and its chief, Franz, a Democrat who held leadership roles in several environmental advocacy organizations before being elected as Public Lands Commissioner in 2016.

“Commissioner Franz has done an exceptional job of bringing a huge amount of energy and enthusiasm to her position, and, frankly, I believe she’s transformed her agency,” Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, said on the Senate floor.

Franz or her successors will have to draw on that goodwill deeply in the years ahead. Even those celebrating the landmark investment in firefighting and prevention acknowledge that it is a start, not a solution.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck moment,” Franz said, “and we will rise or fall together.”