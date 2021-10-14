Politics

Watch: Seattle mayoral candidates debate economy, business

Seattle mayoral candidates debate business and economic issues tonight; they will focus on health and public safety on Oct. 28.

by / October 14, 2021

Seattle mayoral candidates Bruce Harrell and M. Lorena González. (Courtesy photos)

The Washington State Debate Coalition will broadcast a debate between Seattle mayoral candidates Lorena González and Bruce Harrell at 7 p.m. Thursday in the KCTS 9 studio of Cascade Public Media.

The debate, which will focus on the economy and business, will be streamed live from this page. Crosscut is one of a large group of media partners presenting this program.

Before the debate, the coalition invited the public to send in questions, which helped inspire the questions four moderators will ask the candidates Wednesday evening. The moderators this week are KOMO 4 news anchor Mary Nam, Daniel Beekman of The Seattle Times, Amy Radil of KUOW Public Radio and Chris Daniels of KING 5.

The debate coalition will offer a second Seattle mayoral debate on at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, which will focus on public health and safety. Crosscut reporter David Kroman will be one of the moderators of the second debate.

The Washington State Debate Coalition,  founded by the Seattle CityClub in 2016, has produced public debates all over the state, including debates involving gubernatorial and congressional candidates. The coalition is supported by media, educational and civic organizations.

Premier Media Partners for this year’s mayoral debate series include The Associated Press, Cascade Public Media (KCTS 9 and Crosscut), Fox 13, KING 5, KIRO Radio, KIRO 7, KOMO News, KUOW Public Radio, The Seattle Channel, The Seattle Times and TVW. More than 50 organizers are supporters of this project.

