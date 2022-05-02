Poll: Seattle voters split on Mayor Harrell’s performance so far

The issue of homelessness was the criterion most used to evaluate the new mayor. More than a third of those encouraged by his performance (36%) cited Harrell’s focus on, or approach to, homelessness as the reason they were encouraged. On the flip side, nearly half (48%) of the discouraged poll respondents also cited his approach to homelessness as the main reason for their appraisal.

It is no surprise that homelessness is the standard by which the mayor will be judged. In our poll last September, 48% of voters volunteered it as the No. 1 priority for the next mayor. Some 23% of Harrell supporters said then that his stance on homelessness was why they were voting for him, making it the top reason for supporting him. Among supporters of his election opponent, Lorena González, 11% said her position on homelessness was the reason they supported her.

In this survey, voters encouraged by Harrell’s work so far outnumbered discouraged voters in every demographic category except voters under 35, although opinions were not uniform. In some ways, the response pattern to Harrell reflects the familiar new Seattle, old Seattle political fault line. Older and more established voters were most likely to be encouraged by what they have seen so far.

Positive responses went up with age, length of time in the city, income, home ownership and attention to city news. Younger, less established voters leaned toward a positive view of the mayor, but were also less likely to have any kind of opinion.