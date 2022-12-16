Three WA watchdog prison reports remain unreleased to the public

We only know the topics of the investigations.

One report reviews the use of emergency restraints on incarcerated people. Another examines medical accommodations for those inside, where inadequate health care can be a life-or-death concern. The third report looks at the use of disciplinary programs inside the correctional facilities.

The three reports are among seven such documents that were shelved after Gov. Jay Inslee in November 2021 appointed one of his own senior advisers to temporarily lead the small agency. The office is tasked with handling complaints by incarcerated people and shining a light on what goes on inside Washington’s 12 prisons.

Inslee in June appointed a new corrections ombuds, Caitlin Robertson, to a full term as ombuds director. Robertson, previously an investigator in the office, has released some of those delayed reports, either publicly or quietly via requests for records. But in an email earlier this month, Robertson said there are no definite release dates for the three unpublished reports, and suggested that their ultimate versions would differ from the drafts.

Robertson – and Sonja Hallum, who temporarily led the office – contended that they inherited a disorganized office in need of restructuring. In interviews earlier this year with Crosscut, they stressed the need to fulfill statutory requirements to resolve complaints by every incarcerated person. They also have said that the independent oversight agency should work in cooperation with the Department of Corrections to resolve broader issues in the prison system, then release reports with positive developments. The two have also pointed out that the office’s small budget and staff force tough decisions on what to examine.

“It's a super-small office, there's not many staff,” Hallum said in that interview. “We did not have capacity to address all of the reports.”

The agency doesn’t appear set to get more resources anytime soon. The state Office of Financial Management confirmed that Robertson didn’t request funding for more staff in the governor’s new $70 billion two-year state budget proposal. Accordingly, the governor’s office didn’t budget for the few hundred thousand dollars annually it might take to add a few staff members to help with the workload.