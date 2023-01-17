WA Democrats hid messages on Chinese American History Month bill

But in an email, Valdez wrote that he never made any constitutional bid to hide his records.

“I did not personally request legislative privilege on the records you reference (or any records anyone has ever requested),” wrote Valdez, now a senator after November’s election win. “I do not know which House members or staff may have done so.”

Valdez was one of 25 state lawmakers contacted by Crosscut seeking further information about the practice of legislative privilege and requesting that the privilege be lifted so the public can see the complete documents.

In his email, Valdez authorized the release of his records in their complete and unredacted form. On Tuesday morning, Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, joined him, authorizing the full release of redacted records from her office relating to the proposal for Chinese American History Month.

Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, didn’t respond to a query sent by Crosscut about a batch of redacted records from his office. But in a news release Tuesday, Walsh announced his authorization of the release of records “produced while drafting gubernatorial impeachment documents.”

"It has come to my attention that my project to draft articles of impeachment of the governor has been drawn into the growing controversy over the use of 'legislative privilege' in Olympia,” Walsh said in a statement.

"I have ordered House staff to release all relevant documents related to the impeachment project,” he added. “While I could make a legitimate argument for legislative privilege on this project, of all projects, I believe this is the best step forward at this time.”

The history of this practice

Lawmakers may not have even known they were invoking a constitutional privilege last year when shielding their records.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Jinkins, a Democrat from Tacoma, said that last year, House staff and attorneys used an “opt-out” system for invoking the constitutional right to withhold documents.

"And the member has been told historically, Let us know if you don't want to apply legislative privilege; if you don't let us know, it will be applied to these records," Jinkins said in a regularly scheduled news availability.

Starting this year, that practice was changed so that lawmakers have to opt in to use their constitutional privilege to withhold documents, Jinkins said, “as opposed to not responding and it being used if they didn't respond to the request.”

It’s unclear when lawmakers began to shield records using the concept of legislative privilege, which was first reported earlier this month by McClatchy . Asked about the practice earlier this month, Jinkins explained that legislative privilege is a constitutional right that allows lawmakers to shield some documents.

"It is a privilege that every individual legislator has, so one of the things that happens in the rare circumstances that it's used … is that an individual legislator, another member, could be on the same email,” Jinkins said. “If they don't assert it, it still becomes a public record. And that's one of the interesting things about it, because it resides with each individual member.”

Jinkins herself has used legislative privilege twice, she said on Tuesday. That includes one of the batches of redacted records released by the House that related to the Chinese American History Month proposal.

That original request for records came from WA Asians 4 Equality, the advocacy group supporting the bill. Asked Tuesday if she would waive her privilege and let the public see the records, Jinkins cited the pending legal challenge against the Legislature.

“Eventually the Supreme Court will tell us if it exists and if so, how it should be used, and so we’ll have a court case on that,” Jinkins said. “So I’m not going to talk kind of about the details about that.”

Jinkins’ redacted records include emails from Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro Woolley, the prime sponsor of SB 5264. After the Senate passed his bill, Wagoner worked with House Democrats to try to get it through the Legislature and onto Inslee’s desk for his signature.

Wagoner has waived his legislative privilege, which should allow some of the blacked-out parts of Jinkins’ records to be released.

“I am 100% willing to waive my legislative privilege (which was not invoked by me) to any documents related to this topic,” Wagoner wrote in an email. “I will admit, I am curious myself what was redacted and why.”

As recently as Tuesday morning, it seems to have been unclear even to Republican legislative leaders how the practice of legislative privilege functions. While Republican leaders have defended the concept, they appear to be using it less often than House Democrats.

"What appears to be happening ... is that there's a process where records that might be eligible for redaction are identified," said House Minority J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, said Tuesday in a regularly scheduled news conference. "And then it appears that the option is offered to the member."