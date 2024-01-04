Poll: Washington voters want to spend more — while cutting taxes

In another question, 55% said they were in favor of spending a state surplus from that same capital gains tax – as well as the new cap-and-invest program – to put more money into schools, reducing homelessness, mental health programs and combating the effects of climate change. The other choices on that question were putting money into reserves (chosen by 7%), or cutting taxes (chosen by 30%).

Elway said Washington voters have historically always told pollsters they are in favor of spending all the money coming into state government accounts rather than cutting taxes or putting it into reserves. But the political divide on these policy priority questions has grown over recent years.

“Party identification has become such a determining factor, more than it has been for decades,” Elway said, noting several numbers in the poll to illustrate that point. Democrats strongly support spending more money on housing, while Republicans are largely opposed to the idea. A 56% majority of Republicans also said they favored cutting taxes, while only 10% of Democrats thought that was a good idea.

While Republicans in Washington poll similar to Republicans everywhere on wanting to tax less and spend less, this poll illustrated less-monolithic feelings on the Democrat side to some of these questions. For example, Democrats were split on repealing the capital gains tax (44% for repealing, 39% against).

Historical polling data shows Washingtonians have had a love/hate relationship with taxing capital gains. In January 2015, 58% of voters polled supported a proposal to establish a capital gains tax. In January 2021, 54% of voters opposed such a tax.

And in this survey, 57% favored repealing the capital gains tax, even though 84% wanted to put more money into mental health and drug programs; 75% wanted to give utility rebates to low- and middle-income households; and 66% want to spend more on housing programs.

Every year at this time, Crosscut asks voters what they think the Legislature should focus on. Those priorities have changed over time. For example, during the pandemic in 2021, dealing with COVID-19 was the top priority. Now it doesn’t even make the list generated by this open-ended question.

“I guess COVID is over or people are through with the pandemic,” Elway said.

Voters listed as their top priorities this year – and last – the economy, public safety, homelessness, taxes, government (including polarization, election security, democracy, less government and corruption), education and the environment.