Q&A: Gov. Jay Inslee talks policing, housing and his final year

We have proposed over $400 million of behavioral health. It’s a fairly massive new investment. It’s needed. And as this is not just for homeless folks, obviously, I mean families that have a 15-year-old in a mental health crisis, we need to get those young people healthy. They shouldn’t have to wait eight months to get in. We have all kinds of people in all of our families who have been touched by mental health challenges. So we need substantial investment in the number of people doing this work and the places they can do the work, from walk-in clinics to residential care..

Governor, let’s talk about legislative privilege. Some members of the Legislature have been claiming for years that they have legislative privilege and they want to keep their emails, their documents and a list of other things away from the public. You have not claimed your legal right to an executive privilege. Has your opinion changed on legislative privilege?

Speaking from my house, which is the executive branch, I’m not trying to dictate to the legislative branch. What I have found is that you can operate and still have transparency. We have found that not claiming an executive privilege can be effective. We’re still able to do business. We’re still able to have communication. We have found a way to make that work. I, frankly, as a former legislator, think that’s possible in a legislative context as well. But that’s something for them to handle, not the executive branch.

Let’s talk about the upcoming election. Do you think Washington should consider keeping presidential candidates who have been credibly accused of starting an insurrection off the primary ballot?

I think this is a decision for the judicial branch. This is a decision for our courts to decide. I don’t think it should be for politicians, like myself, it should be for judges who can judge the facts, who can judge whether a person was engaged in an insurgency and whether their office is included under the 14th Amendment. Those are decisions I’m confident will be made. I can’t tell you which way they will be made. But I think that the Supreme Court will have to ferret out that decision.

I think there’s a lot of evidence in this case that there was someone engaged in a conspiracy or an insurgency, but that needs to be decided in the courts and I’m confident it will be. Then we’re going to need to respect the judicial decision, pro or con. And I think we need to be committed to that, because that’s fundamental to our democracy, which I believe is in threat, because we have a person now that fundamentally doesn’t want to respect the will of the voters. That’s a threat. And I hope we can surmount it.

A couple of days before Christmas, news came out about the Manny Ellis case. The officers accused of his death were acquitted. This trial was the first under state authority to prosecute police for misconduct. My question to you is, what have we learned in these cases where we are seeing Black and brown and low-income communities disproportionately impacted by these incidents?

I think we’ve learned that it’s really important to have a credible investigation to start with. I asked for that investigation to take place, we now have an independent investigative agency to do that independently. They are not police officers, but an independent source. I think this has demonstrated the wisdom of insisting upon a truly independent investigation, to get the facts as best as you can ascertain them. I think that the police accountability laws that were embraced here were appropriate. We have learned that when jurors make a decision, somebody’s unhappy. I’ve been a trial lawyer for long enough to know that.