Inslee likely to challenge GOP in today’s speech

Gov. Jay Inslee delivering his 2015 State of the State event. Credit: Gov. Jay Inslee's Office/Flickr

Gov. Jay Inslee is delivering his State of the State speech at noon today, coinciding with the start of Washington’s regular legislative session and laying out his vision for the coming year.

We’ll be updating this story when Inslee speaks, and later with the response from Senate Republicans, who have already raised vigorous objection to some of Inslee’s plans during his second four-year term. Crosscut will follow both events on Twitter: @TomJames206.

Inslee, who is also being sworn in for his term today, has sought to become a more muscular presence in the legislature, including with a proposal to respond to a court mandate for more state school funding by creating two completely new taxes. One of his proposed taxes, a carbon tax, would be a first in the nation; the other, a capital gains tax, would change the tax philosophy of the state, which researchers have called regressive.

While Inslee’s office hasn’t released early notes on his speech, it’s a safe bet he’ll talk up his proposal — and talk down opposition from Republicans, who have charged he’s using education as a shield to raise taxes.