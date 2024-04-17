Podcast | Dan Evans: Governor, senator, environmentalist

The public figure, now 98, has plenty of titles under his belt: Engineer. Washington governor. U.S. Senator.

In this episode of Northwest Reports, host Maleeha Syed speaks with Cascade PBS associate news editor Venice Buhain about the former three-term governor’s impact on Washington. She recently went to an event attended by Evans, put on by the Northwest Power and Conservation Council (which Evans once chaired) at Evergreen State College (where Evans once served as president).

Syed also speaks with Cascade PBS editor-at-large Knute Berger, who grew up in Washington, about what it was like watching Evans’ legacy develop over the years.