Snowmageddon brings Seattle to its knees

A winter storm roared into the Emerald City Sunday night, blanketing streets and homes with snow and bringing the Pacific Northwest’s largest metropolis to a grinding halt. City schools have been shuttered. Businesses are closed. Flights into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are being canceled. Residents are urged to stay off the roads or, if they must drive, to consider emergency routes.

Please prepare & plan ahead of #SEAsnow. Read our snow route map as part of your #SEAWinterPrep:https://t.co/TXpnBkrgPO pic.twitter.com/NcxGr4Zr3Q — seattledot (@seattledot) February 6, 2017

Hey Seattle peops? How bad is the snow…@AlaskaAir airlines flight from Houston cancelled this am, is it letting up? #Snowmageddon #SB51 — Omar Mawjee (@oms604) February 6, 2017

The Seattle Public Schools is closed today #SEAsnow. Only essential function staff are asked to report. https://t.co/lAKcEKuSEd — Seattle Schools (@seapubschools) February 6, 2017

Note to Seattle Schools: That should be “Seattle Public Schools *are* closed today,” but hey, who’s the grammar nerd now?

Here’s what it looks like out there right now:

Wait! No, that’s Alberta. (Also, Winterfell?)

Still, conditions are treacherous, according to reports from around the city.

“Oh, the humanity! There must be an inch in Madison Park,” Mossback columnist Knute Berger wrote at 7 a.m.

Crosscut Editor-in-chief Greg Hanscom reports even more of the white stuff in Wallingford, where frantic parents are wandering the streets, begging passersby to take their children. “Please! Microsoft doesn’t close on snow days! What am I supposed to *do* with these little monsters?!”

OK, he might have embellished that a little. But only a little!

EarthFix Video Managing Editor / Producer Katie Campbell sent this shot of the devastation outside her window. “I’m not going anywhere,” she said.

Meanwhile, 140 miles north in Vancouver, B.C.:

🚨 ALERT: though snow is on the ground, I am heading to work. All will be normal. #snowmageddon #Vancouver — 🖇 Ian A Martin (@IanAMartin) February 6, 2017

Those hardy Canucks!

We’ll keep this post updated throughout the day. In the meantime, you’re advised to settle in for the long haul.

“Just when Ballard residents thought they might be able to go back to work by Wednesday, a few more snow flakes fell,” writes Crosscut Senior Editor Joe Copeland. “There is no end in sight.”

* Update: Not even the buses are safe: