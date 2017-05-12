State Rep. Farrell, a transportation leader, joins mayor’s race

Rep. Jessyn Farrell in 2014, when she and other Democrats were pushing a proposal to raise the state minimum wage. Credit: John Stang

Jessyn Farrell, the third term state representative, is running for Seattle mayor.

“Today our city faces extreme challenges related to our rapid growth and wealth gap,” Farrell said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Seattle needs bold and steady leadership to find solutions to these issues. With a proven track record of showing results, I believe I’m uniquely qualified to usher in a new era and achieve the quality of life we want for all those who call Seattle home.”

Farrell is an attorney and former executive director of the Transportation Choices Coalition. She represents the 46th Legislative District, which consists of Seattle east of Aurora Avenue and north and east of the University District and south of North 145th Street. It also includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and part of Bothell. She picked up 64 percent of the vote in the 2012 election, 82 percent in the 2014 race, and was unopposed in 2016.

Early in her legislative career, Farrell took point on the Washington House’s legislation on oil train safety, eventually ending up with a compromise with the Republicans that became law.

Since then, Farrell led a Democratic legislative effort to raise the state’s minimum wage, which stalled until a public initiative accomplished that goal in 2016. This year, Farrell and Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, cooperated on getting a law passed to forbid driving while texting and while holding electronic devices such as smartphones.

She is currently vice-chairwoman of the House Transportation Committee and a member of the Rules Committee and the Commerce & Gaming Committee.

Among Seattle’s greatest challenges, she said in her Facebook statement, are homelessness, housing affordability, traffic congestion and economic inequality.” “We need to ensure that Seattle is a place for everyone — not just the wealthy few,” she said.

Farrell is the second person to jump into the race following Mayor Ed Murray’s announcement earlier this week that he would not be seeking re-election. Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan is scheduled to announce her candidacy later this morning. The other candidates with the broadest coalitions include state Sen. Bob Hasegawa, former mayor Mike McGinn, waterfront and citizen advocate Cary Moon and attorney and organizer Nikkita Oliver.