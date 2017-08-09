With thousands living in cars, what’s the city’s next move?

Mike Burns was one of some 30 people who was swept out of a homeless encampment in South Seattle on June 1, 2017. He lives out of his RV, which is too old to be accepted by area RV parks. Credit: Karen Ducey for Crosscut.com

With the disclosure of new draft legislation that would exempt people living in their vehicles from ticketing or towing, Seattle’s most explosive debate has been rekindled: Where and when people without permanent homes may sleep.

Councilmember Mike O’Brien, who is leading the effort, said shortly after KING 5 reported on the legislation that he hadn’t intended to bring the issue to the public at this stage. But never mind that: Danny Westneat weighed in with a Seattle Times column Wednesday morning, and hours later, at a council meeting, representatives of the Neighborhood Safety Alliance, a group of North End neighbors highly concerned about unauthorized camping and parking, showed up in force.

No progress has been made on the legislation yet. But it’s grown out of a broader discussion within City Hall about how to improve on the city’s approaches to people living out of their vehicles, who, by the city’s estimate, make up 40 percent of the total homeless population. A Vehicular Living Workgroup, convened by O’Brien earlier this year, presented a stack of additional recommendations, including funding more outreach and helping people pay for parking tickets.

The city has tried to set up parking lots for people to permanently store their cars or other vehicles serving as homes, but, with the exception of one remaining lot in SoDo, it has had to close the locations because it failed to keep costs under control. This has helped set up a scenario where hundreds of vehicles and RVs with people living in them are parked on public streets. As they collect tickets or are immobilized with boots, the concern is the city is only heightening the financial barriers to getting off the street.

“Getting tickets becomes par for the course,” said Rev. Bill Kirin-Hackett with the Interfaith Task Force on Homelessness.

O’Brien’s legislation would create a “vehicular residences program” that people could enroll in. If those residents agree to a set of rules, like, said O’Brien, not dumping trash, and they otherwise follow the law, their vehicles would be exempt from ticketing or towing for many parking violations. These may include parking for longer than 72 hours on public streets, parking with expired tabs, being labeled as a “junk motor vehicle,” or being labeled a “scofflaw” or frequently cited vehicle.

As was the case when the council proposed loosening restrictions on camping in some parts of the city last summer, north end neighborhood activists Cindy Pierce and Gretchen Taylor scolded the council for granting what Taylor called an “extraordinary right” that would allow people a “total exemption from fines.” Pierce suggested that perhaps O’Brien move into an RV.

In his column Wednesday, Westneat argued the proposal goes too far, advocating for “maybe a little less compassion” from the council.

Kirin-Hackett, a supporter of O’Brien’s idea, allowed, “Some of [the vehicles] may not be so pretty.”

O’Brien is resolute. “We’re not going to make it any better if we continue ticketing, ticketing and towing,” he said in a recent video posted to YouTube in response to the KING 5 story.

Some of his working group’s other recommendations are bound to be less controversial: Expand mobile medical services; explore avenues for expanding outreach; and offer vocational training and vehicle maintenance programming.

The group’s report also shows that some in City Hall have not yet given up on starting vehicle parking lots: One recommendation calls on exploring incentives and available land “to develop City-wide safe parking program.” The lots would be small, only five or six vehicles, managed by a service provider and include services.

The workgroup also suggests setting up a fund to help people in their vehicles pay off tickets and citations.

One challenging aspect of O’Brien’s upcoming legislation is coming up with a better way to track people and vehicles, a highly precarious act for a population that often finds itself the victim of crimes. But presenters Wednesday noted several times that Seattle police use very subjective standards for determining when a vehicle is a residence — fogged windows, curtains — that would make it difficult to know when a vehicle is abandoned or not.

One recommendation suggests using the city’s existing license plate reader technology to identify eligible vehicles that shouldn’t be ticketed, but Councilmember Tim Burgess noted the city’s new surveillance ordinance was passed to limit exactly this sort of tracking. The practical considerations, he said, would be a challenge.

Seattle and King County are still under a homelessness state of emergency nearly two years after their initial declaration of a crisis. At last count, 5,485 people were living on the streets of Seattle. Mayor Ed Murray has rolled out a plan for addressing the crisis, Pathways Home, and recently re-bid all the contracts between the city and service providers.

Putting aside the long-term effectiveness of Murray’s plan, short-term issues around homelessness are dogging the city council, as it has for years now. The RV question is no exception.

With the controversy again heating up, O’Brien said he hopes to release his legislation in the coming days.