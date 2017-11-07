Live blog: Seattle votes in a historic election

Composite image of 2017 Seattle Mayoral candidates Jenny Durkan and Cary Moon. Voters will decide in Tuesday's election. Credit: Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut

It’s a historic day for Seattle, as voters in the city and the rest of King County cast their final votes in a host of local elections. Voters are choosing between two women running for mayor, setting the table for the city to have its first female mayor in generations. Two City Council positions are also on the Seattle ballot.

Reporters and photographers for Crosscut will be covering all the major races and providing updates throughout the day and into the night.

On the Eastside, voters in the 45th Legislative District will determine whether state government turns a deeper blue. The 45th District has been Republican, but the party’s candidate, Jinyoung Lee Englund, trailed Democrat Manka Dhingra in the primary. If Englund comes up short in the race, Democrats would solidify a West coast “blue wall” in which Democrats control the Legislature and governor’s office in California, Oregon and Washington.

In key King County-wide voting, the election will determine whether John Urquhart retains the sheriff’s office and whether the county continues a property tax to provide various services, including housing, to veterans, seniors and other vulnerable populations. Urquhart, who has hotly contested charges of sexual harassment and bullying, faces a challenge from Mitzi Johanknecht, a veteran of the sheriff’s office who holds the rank of major. Three of the five seats on the Seattle Port Commission are up for grabs as well.

Voters will also be selecting school board members in Seattle and around the county.

The first ballot results are expected shortly after 8 p.m.