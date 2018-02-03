Live blog: Tense moments, agreements and humor — all at Crosscut Festival

Julian Castro, former U.S. Secretary of Housing Urban Development, in conversation with Crosscut's Managing Editor Florangela Davila at Crosscut Festival. (Jason Redmond for Crosscut)

It’s a first for Seattle: a gathering of political, civic and cultural leaders to talk all day — a day-plus — about some two dozen hot topics. And to guarantee that the discussions get to the heart of the questions, the panels will be led by journalists from around Seattle and the state — the Seattle Times, The Stranger, Seattle Weekly, KUOW, Northwest News Network, veteran freelancers and, of course, Crosscut.

We are expecting some tense moments on the campus of Seattle University when the panelists disagree over — or try to explain themselves — on subjects like police reform, growth in a tech town, righting the wrongs of racism and the fate of the Dreamers. But our writers will also be looking for the humor and moments of agreement. All of that is to be expected from an event that has been 18 months (and then some) in the making.

We'll be posting live updates here as the day unfolds. Crosscut's reporters and editors will check in with updates from most of the 23 panels, conversations and interactive sessions