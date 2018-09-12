Would you lock yourself in a box of smog — for science?

Long-term exposure to air pollution is one of the leading environmental causes of death worldwide. Prolonged exposure to air in cities like Beijing and New Delhi affects nearly every system in the body, and can cause bronchitis, inflammation, asthma and lung cancer.

To tackle the problem, researchers at the University of British Columbia couldn’t go to Beijing — so they brought Beijing to Vancouver. At the Air Pollution Exposure Lab, study participants spend two hours in a plexiglass box filled with diesel exhaust calibrated to mimic the air quality of Beijing. The exposure isn’t long enough to cause damage, but it offers critical data to help rapidly developing cities develop strategies to fight air pollution.

Go inside while our host reads, watches movies and exercises inside a box — for science.