Youth jail opponent nominated as permanent head of public defense

Constantine’s decision comes despite some pushback that Khandelwal had received from county officials for her outspoken opposition to the county’s own Children and Family Justice Center — known to many as the “youth jail” — which is currently under construction.

Specifically, Khandelwal signed off on a statement of opposition to the facility from a group calling itself the “People’s Moratorium,” adding DPD to a list of around 150 other organizations seeking to disrupt the construction of the $210 million facility.

Her signature raised the hackles of county officials, who felt blindsided by her public stance. Councilmember Dave Upthegrove cancelled a meeting he’d scheduled with Khandelwal in response, calling her opposition a “stunt” and telling Crosscut he would not vote to confirm her if nominated.

Additionally, Khandelwal said she’d learned that Constantine and King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg had remarked that her opposition to the facility would lose her the job. Both Constantine and Satterberg denied making those statements.

Reports of the comments set off concerns about the independence of the department. In a letter sent to Upthegrove following the publication of Crosscut’s story, chair of the Public Defense Advisory Board Paul Holland said he wanted to express “concern” regarding Upthegrove’s statements that he would not confirm her.

“Defenders — and especially their leaders — must be able to speak out strongly even when their position runs contrary to those taken by other county officials,” he said.

In an email Wednesday, Upthegrove softened his stance, although he did not promise his vote. “I was surprised and angry with her poor communication with the council on that high-profile issue,” he said. “I’ve calmed down since then and am going to assess through the confirmation process her commitment to and strategies for improved communication with the County Council before deciding how I will vote.”

Even as she faced backlash from some county officials, Khandelwal enjoyed broad support from members of the department, many singing her praises in a separate August meeting. Councilmember Rod Dembowski, who supports Khandelwal, said Wednesday that he watched as she received a standing ovation from hundreds of public defenders during a recent downtown conference.

“I think we have to remember that she is doing her job and the job that the voters asked for the Department of Public Defense to do … which is to advance reforms in the criminal justice system,” he said.

The Department of Public Defense was created in 2013, following a Washington Supreme Court decision that members of four separate nonprofit public defense agencies could join the state's retirement system. In response, the County elected to bring public defense in house and move away from the contract-based approach that pre-dated 2013.