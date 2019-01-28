Millions of Americans could be drinking water high in nitrates

The study, published in the journal Environmental Health, found that more than 5.6 million Americans may be drinking water contaminated with nitrates. The study found Latino residents are disproportionately drinking water that’s often more contaminated than other areas.

At high levels, nitrates can be harmful to infants, causing what’s known as “blue baby syndrome.” Lower exposure levels to nitrates can contribute to other health problems, like birth defects and some cancers, said Laurel Schaider, the study’s lead author and an environmental chemist at the Silent Spring Institute.

That’s why researchers decided to look at nearly 40,000 community water systems across the country.

“I think that merits further investigation into whether the drinking-water standard is adequately protecting everyone,” Schaider said.