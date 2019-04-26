The state budget is still secret. So why are WA lawmakers voting on new taxes?

After 11 p.m. Thursday, the state Senate approved changes to the state real-estate excise tax, which will likely bankroll a significant portion of the Legislature’s new budget deal. Senate Democratic leaders said the measure would raise about $600 million over the next four years.

A detailed fiscal analysis for the bill was not available even as the Senate voted it off the floor Thursday.

It’s extremely unusual for lawmakers to vote on tax measures before releasing even the broad outlines of their spending deal or revenue package.

Also Thursday evening, senators approved a tax increase on barrels of oil that is designed to pay for cleaning up toxic waste sites. A portion of that money looked like it might go toward the state general fund, potentially underwriting another part of the yet-unseen budget.

Both bills passed the Democrat-controlled Senate with opposition from Republicans, who said the tax increases would hurt working families and consumers.

Time is running short, with the Legislature scheduled to adjourn its 105-day session on Sunday. As of Friday morning, the Democrat-led House had yet to approve either tax measure, and the full budget had yet to be released for public review.

This year, legislators are facing pressure to invest more in mental health, special education and the state’s colleges and universities. While the state’s revenue collections from existing taxes have gone up significantly in the past two years, much of that money is eaten up by investments lawmakers already approved to pay for K-12 education.

At the same time, school districts have said the state’s new public-schools overhaul hasn’t covered their financial needs. They are pushing lawmakers to relax recently enacted limits on local school district property tax levies, so they can collect more money from their local voters.

Legislators must resolve those issues between now and Sunday, or else call an overtime session.

The final two-year budget is expected to spend somewhere between the $51.9 billion that the Senate proposed and the House’s earlier proposal of $52.6 billion.

The change in the real-estate tax the Senate approved late Thursday would lower taxes on sellers of cheaper homes, while raising taxes on those selling multimillion dollar properties.

Right now, the state charges a flat 1.28 percent tax on all real estate sales.

Under Senate Bill 5998, however, the tax rate would be lowered to 1.1 percent for those selling homes priced at $500,000 or below.

People selling homes priced between $500,001 and $1.5 million would pay the lower rate on the first $500,000, then pay the current 1.28 percent rate for the rest of the selling price.

For the portion of the selling price that is between $1.5 million and $3 million, the tax would rise to 2.75 percent. And, for even higher priced properties, the tax would rise to 3 percent on the portion of the sale that exceeds $3 million.

Several hours before that tax measure came up for a vote, state Sen. Christine Rolfes, the chamber’s lead budget writer, declined to discuss what the budget contained or how it would be paid for.

“We have a budget, we have a framework, we have a plan,” Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, said Thursday afternoon. At that point, House and Senate leaders had agreed on the budget and the tax measures to pay for it, she said, but each chamber was still building support among its members.

Asked if she could share what tax measures were in the budget, she said, “Not yet, but tomorrow.”

That was around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. A few hours later, the chamber was voting on some of those tax measures on the floor.

As of Friday morning, what the money would pay for, exactly, remained unclear.

Still, Senate Democrats praised the real-estate tax change as one that would help balance the state’s tax code. State Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-Seattle and the bill sponsor, said it would increase taxes on only 2 percent of property sales. Meanwhile, 80 percent of real estate owners would see lower taxes when they sell their property, he said.

“We’ve spent an extraordinarily significant amount of time discussing the need to lower taxes for working-class families, and here’s our opportunity to do it,” Nguyen said.

Meanwhile, Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, said he worries that the increased taxes on the sales of multifamily housing and apartment buildings will be passed on in the form of rent increases.

"That rate will get passed on to the renter," Braun said.

The other tax bill the Senate passed on Thursday, Senate Bill 5993, would change the state’s formula for charging taxes on oil barrels, a tax designed to pay for toxic cleanup projects. Some of the money appeared as if it could go toward the operating budget, however, causing Republicans to criticize whether the money would really be paying for the environmental improvement projects for which it is intended.

Lawmakers could vote on other budget-related measures as soon as Friday, including possible changes to local school-district levy lids and business and occupation taxes.