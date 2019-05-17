Controversial Seattle judge sees flurry of cases pulled by public defenders

Lawyers with the King County Department of Public Defense (DPD) have repeatedly used a simple technique to disqualify McKenna from more than 200 cases so far this year — more than double the disqualifications faced by all six other municipal court judges combined in 2019.

The number of disqualifications — invoked by attorneys who file an affidavit of prejudice — has shot up especially in recent weeks, after Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes and Anita Khandelwal, director of the DPD, accused McKenna of being prejudicial and asked him to step down as presiding judge, a request McKenna declined. In the period since the two made their claims, defense attorneys have filed affidavits of prejudice against McKenna at 10 times the rate of the total filed for the rest of his colleagues.

Lawyers in Washington state get one opportunity to switch judges in a case by filing the affidavit of prejudice, a one-page declaration. The attorneys need only to sign their name and they're granted a new judge, few questions asked. Because it can be used only once per case — before the assigned judge has made any substantive rulings — it's not a path to get the most favorable judge, but to avoid the judge perceived to be the worst for a client.

These affidavits are most often filed when attorneys learn which judge will handle their case. Yet attorneys appear to be filing dismissals against McKenna earlier in the process, before their cases have been assigned. The attorneys' willingness to use their one affidavit so early serves as both a guarantee their case won't land before him and a statement about their lack of faith in the court's presiding judge.

"This is pretty much a vote of no confidence in Judge McKenna by the lawyers who are on the ground," said Chris Jackson, who supervises public defenders working in Seattle Municipal Court.

Through a spokesperson, Judge McKenna declined to comment for this story.

Since at least 2017, McKenna — an elected figure who has found himself at the center of Seattle's debate on repeat offenders, mental illness, public safety and the balance between treatment and incarceration — has faced more disqualifications than the court's other judges.

That's because, among public defenders in particular, McKenna has gained a reputation for issuing harsher sentences than what's recommended by the defense and prosecution. It's an approach his detractors cast as outdated and that his supporters call a necessary stopgap to fill a public-safety vacuum left by the City Attorney's Office.

In his response to Holmes and Khandelwal last month, McKenna said a "fair and impartial judiciary is imperative to preserving the principles of justice and rule of law." On his relationship with the defense, McKenna said, "the record does not support any suggestion or inference that I disregard the advocacy of legal counsel."

Data provided to Crosscut through a public records request suggest that defense attorneys, particularly in recent weeks, disagree.

Even prior to the recent increase in disqualifications, McKenna was racking up affidavits. With 200 dismissals in 2017 and 2018, he far outpaced his colleagues. Judge Kimi Kondo (ret.) had the next most at 128.

But the recent increase is dramatic. McKenna was booted from 207 cases between Jan. 1 and May 15 of this year. That is more than double the affidavits faced by all six of his colleagues combined.

In the three weeks after Holmes and Khandelwal demanded McKenna step down in their April 24 letter, he’s had 112 affidavits filed against him, compared with a total of 13 his six colleagues received in that period. On five of those days, he faced more than 10, including 18 on April 27.

Supervisors with DPD said repeatedly that there is no top-down order to file an affidavit against McKenna, but that the increased numbers are the result of individual decisions based on what’s best for clients.

"It's to the level where the attorneys that I supervise, it's essentially unanimous that the best thing that they can do for their clients is to affidavit [McKenna] because they have no confidence they can get a fair hearing or trial from him," said Matt Covello, a supervisor in DPD.

When she worked in Seattle Municipal Court, public defense attorney Sadé Smith said she felt his trials were fair. “It's the sentencing hearings that were particularly problematic,” which is why more attorneys have felt the need to submit affidavits against him, she said.

At the same time, lawyers with both DPD and the City Attorney’s Office made good on a threat from Holmes and McKenna to boycott the technical bench/bar meetings that are standard between attorneys and the court’s presiding judge, skipping a set meeting last Tuesday, according to spokespeople from both offices. The two attorneys stated in their letter that they will not attend the meetings as long as McKenna is presiding judge.

Seattle Municipal Court is busy enough and the schedule set in a way that McKenna has not been sidelined. He still hears cases and has significant administrative and coordinating duties as the court's presiding judge — a role bestowed on him by his colleagues. On a recent Tuesday morning, his assigned courtroom was bustling with attorneys and their clients swinging through the saloon doors that separate the public viewing area from the counsel tables before the judge's bench. As McKenna assigned courtrooms and set trial dates, his calm belied any controversy surrounding his seat.

But because he is being taken off so many cases so early in the process, it could mean that the municipal court will need to bring in more pro-tem judges to help move those cases forward, according to a court spokesperson.

McKenna has retained vocal support in the wake of the letter from Holmes and Khandelwal. He has been defended by The Seattle Times editorial board, former Seattle City Councilmember and Mayor Tim Burgess and burgeoning online community groups, like Safe Seattle, that push for more stick than carrot in the city's response to homelessness. Q13 commentator Brandi Kruse said the letter "perfectly sums up the dysfunction of Seattle."

"Will any other elected official dare speak the forbidden words that McKenna uttered, acknowledging that Seattle’s leniency and generous social services are attracting criminals from around the state and nation?" The Times editorial board posited.