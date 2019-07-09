'An egregious violation': WA sues Navy for dumping toxic paint into Puget Sound

The aircraft carriers in question are the USS Independence and the USS Kitty Hawk. The Independence has spent 19 years at the Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility — a dry dock for retired Navy vessels at the shipyard on Sinclair Inlet south of Bremerton. The decommissioned Kitty Hawk has been at the same dockyard since 2009. The two ships were commissioned in 1959 and 1961, respectively.

From Jan. 6 to 27, 2017, the Navy scraped up to 700 cubic yards (the equivalent of 70 dump truckloads) of debris from the hull of the Independence into the water. An unknown fraction of that material consisted of copper-laced paint chips — enough to raise the concentration of copper above permissible levels. The debris and chips still sit on the bottom of the inlet, and critics fear that the Navy will do the same with the Kitty Hawk at the same spot. The Washington state Department of Ecology claims that this is one of the worst incidents of pollution by the Navy at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, which until now has been cited for occasional minor violations on discharges from the shipyard’s sewage treatment plant.

It’s not the first time that an aircraft carrier cleanup at the Naval shipyard has attracted the attention of state environmental regulators, however. In 2012, the aircraft carrier USS Reagan was docked for several months at Bremerton after being exposed to offshore radioactive plumes from the reactor meltdown in the aftermath of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Fukushima, Japan. However, the radioactive substances in that plume consisted mostly of iodine-131, which has a half-life of eight days. According to Earl Fordham, deputy director of the Office of Radiation Protection at the Washington state Department of Health, the Reagan’s radioactivity had completely decayed by the time it docked at Bremerton.

In June 2017, a lawsuit was filed in federal court by the Puget Soundkeeper Alliance and Washington Environment Council — two Seattle-based nonprofit environmental organizations — and the Suquamish tribe located on the Kitsap Peninsula. The lawsuit seeks to force the Navy to remove the debris scraped from the Independence that now sits on the seafloor, and to prevent future violations. The planned scraping of the Kitty Hawk is of critical concern.

“We did this because it was such an egregious violation,” said Mindy Roberts, Puget Sound program director with the Washington Environmental Council. “The [Navy’s Bremerton] shipyard is one of the highest sources of copper in the Puget Sound region. This has a huge potential to pollute.”